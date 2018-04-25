A search and seizure was conducted at the Free State Gambling Liquor and Tourism Board offices in Free State, the Hawks said. Picture: Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Johannesburg - A search and seizure was conducted Wednesday at the Free State Gambling Liquor and Tourism Board offices in Bloemfontein, Free State, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, said.

Spokesman Captain S'fiso Nyakane said the raid operation followed a "long-drawn-out" investigation of alleged fraud and corruption and possible money laundering at the entity.

This related to two companies having been awarded tenders worth R150 million in June 2017, without following due procedures.

No arrests had yet been made at the time of the raid. Investigations continue.

