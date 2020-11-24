Headless body found floating in Free State dam

Johannesburg - A passer-by in Thaba Nchu, Free State, made a gruesome discovery when he noticed the body of a man with a missing head floating in a dam. He was wearing a pair of leggings and nothing else. The discovery was made on Monday around 2pm in Rietfontein Trust. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said they rushed to the scene after being summoned there by the person who saw the body. “On arrival the police found a body floating at a dam in Rietfontein. The body of a male was retrieved and upon inspection, the police noticed that the victim was beheaded. He was wearing black leggings, is medium built and dark in complexion,” he said.

Makhele said police were investigating a case of murder.

“The victim is unknown and cannot be identified at this stage as his head is yet to be found.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact Thaba Nchu detectives on 082 467 6612 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” he said.

Meanwhile, the second body from a drowning in a Free State Dam during a baptism ceremony near Bethlehem on Saturday has been found.

The man one of three people aged 24 and 25 who were busy with a baptism ceremony at Liebenbergvlei Dam during heavy rains when they were swept away.

The body of a woman was found the same day but the bodies of two men remained missing as the search was halted due to the rain and the heavy current.

The search later resumed and the body of a man was found in the same dam on Monday after 2pm.

The third person is still missing.

IOL