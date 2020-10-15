Heavy police presence in Senekal ahead of EFF, AfriForum pickets on Friday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Paul Roux - Police are leaving nothing to chance ahead of the appearance of the two men accused of murdering Paul Roux farm manager Brendin Horner at the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Friday. Public Order Police units from Bloemfontein, Bethlehem, Selosesha in Thaba Nchu, and from as far as Gauteng, have been deployed in Senekal. A water cannon is on standby and a police nyala is scheduled to roll out barbed wire around the court precinct late on Thursday or early on Friday morning. The EFF and minority rights group AfriForum are scheduled to gather outside the court but police will not allow any marches or protest action. Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, both residents of Fateng Tse Ntsho township in Paul Roux, were charged for Horner's murder earlier this month.

The suspects’ last court appearance turned violent after a group of farmers stormed the court demanding the two be handed to them.

The mob of farmers also burnt a police vehicle and fired shots inside the courthouse.

The violence has been widely condemned and 51-year-old Marquard farmer Andre Pienaar was arrested and charged with incitement to violence, public violence and attempted murder.

At a meeting with the farming community in Paul Roux, Police Minister Bheki Cele and his state security counterpart Ayanda Dlodlo appealed for residents to remain calm and avoid breaking the law or taking the law into their own hands.

The ministers assured the community that law enforcement agencies will be on the ground to ensure that everyone attending the proceedings are and feel safe.

The government condemned the violence and took a dim view against those who murder other human beings.

Political Bureau