Homeowners cautioned against using uncertified electrical contractors

Pretoria - The Department of Employment and Labour in the Free State has cautioned residents to be wary of impostors posing as electricians and doing shoddy work they are unlicensed for. The warning came after the department opened a criminal case against an individual who was in possession of a fraudulent certificate of registration as an electrical contractor.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the department’s occupational health and safety inspectors when a home owner complained of sub-standard electrical installation done by the accused at his new house. The alleged imposter also issued a certificate of compliance for electrical installation to confirm that the installation is safe and compliant to the standard, though it was not,” said provincial spokesperson Cebisa Siyobi. After the complaint from the homeowner, the department undertook an investigation into the allegations and discovered that the accused had a fraudulent electrical contractor’s registration certificate and the wireman’s licence. “Only the Department of Employment and Labour is mandated to issue a letter of registration to competent electrical contractor in terms of Regulation 6 of Electrical Installation Regulations, 2009.

“Regulation 6 provides that “(1) No person may do electrical installation work as an electrical contractor unless that person has been registered as an electrical contractor in terms of these regulations’,” said Siyobi. The accused person was never issued with a letter of registration by the department. “Home owners, buildings and businesses are therefore urged to ensure that they only appoint competent and legally registered electrical contractors to work on their electrical installations as this will ensure safety to occupants of the said structures,” said Siyobi.