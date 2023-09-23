Husband arrested after Magistrate’s lifeless body found in boot of car

A man has been arrested and detained after his wife's body was discovered in the boot of their car in Lesotho. On Friday, police launched a manhunt after Regional Court magistrate, Mamello Thamae and her husband had been reported missing.

At the time, SAPS spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle, said the pair were last seen in Heilbron. "Magistrate Thamae arrived at her home in Heilbron. At around 4am on Thursday, the car drove off from the family home. A cellphone and her husband's clothing were also missing. Her clothes and cellphone were still at home," police said. At the time, Earle said there was a strong suspicion that the vehicle may have driven through the Ficksburg Port of Entry into Lesotho.