Injured wife saves husband from death after he stabs her and attempts suicide

JOBURG – A councillor who allegedly stabbed his wife several times then tried to commit suicide, was saved by the same person who he allegedly tried to kill and is now behind bars.

Meloding ward councillor, Sephiri Jan Diphoko, 43, is said to have hung himself after stabbing his wife but she cut the rope and reported him to the police.

He was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his wife.

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele of the Free State police said information at their disposal was that Diphoko’s wife reported that her husband arrived at their Eureka Park, Meloding home on Sunday, April 18, after 4pm.

According to the 46-year-old wife, Diphoko was drunk.

“A squabble ensued between the couple which led to the councillor assaulting and stabbing his wife multiple times with a kitchen knife.

“It is also alleged that the councillor after the ordeal, took a rope and attempted to hang himself from the ceiling trap door. The wife managed to cut the rope with a knife and he fell on the floor. She then went to report the incident at the police station.

“A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm which was later changed to attempted murder was registered for further investigation,” Makhele said.

Diphoko appeared at the Virginia Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He was denied bail and the case was postponed to May 7.

In February, Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane was allegedly stabbed 49 times by her husband Mackenzie.

Ratselane and her husband were last seen together leaving their home to fetch their children. She was later found in another part of Bloemfontein at midnight, stabbed and without her husband in sight.

Makhele said at the time that the attack happened during an argument.

“She was not found by us (SAPS). It is alleged that the well-known radio presenter and her husband left their home in Mandela View travelling to Phase 2 (also in Mangaung) to fetch their children. Along the way, they quarrelled and ended up in an informal settlement known as Dinaweng,” he said.

He said community members found Ratselane in a critical condition near Bra-White’s tavern about midnight. Her body was covered in blood, indicating she had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Pictures of her lying on a hospital bed with stab wounds to her face were shared on Facebook and condemned by her colleagues, and said to be in bad taste and insensitive.

