Inspection at Free State farm reveals lions living in ’appalling’ conditions

JOHANNESBURG – An inspections at a lion farm in the Free State allegedly revealed 13 lion carcasses in a locked freezer, rotting meat on the floor, and other lions living in an overcrowded enclosure. This discovery was made during an inspection conducted by the NSPCA and officials from the Department of Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in the Free State.

The NSPCA was expected to open a case of animal cruelty against owners of the farm over “appalling” conditions the lions were kept under. According to an animal rights organisation Four Paws, a number of lions were found in poor physical health with no access to drinking water. Director of Four Paws in South Africa, Fiona Miles said the lions were also housed in unhygienic enclosures containing decomposing food and bones, as well as being in an overcrowded enclosure infested with parasites.

“Thirteen lion carcasses were also discovered in a locked freezer container, with rotting meat on the floor,” she said. Miles said they were “appalled” that this was still a reality in South Africa. “Lions are being exploited for tourism, trophy hunting, and trade in their body parts. We urge the South African government to act and urgently move forward with its decision to eliminate the industry,” Miles said.

Daniel Born, also from Four Paws, said the inspection took place on August 3. He said no live lions were removed from the farm. However, they had taken the relevant and necessary steps in terms of the law to ensure that their concerns regarding the lions were addressed. Failing which, he said, the NSPCA would not hesitate to take further action. “We are still awaiting results on the cause of death of the lions, whose carcasses we removed.