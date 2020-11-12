Ipid nabs sexual offences unit cop who allegedly raped victims, demanded sex and fondled breasts of 11-year-old girl

Johannesburg: A Free State police captain stationed to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has been arrested for the alleged rape of two women and for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old who was a victim of rape. The FCS unit has a mandate to assist and ensure sexual abuse and rape victims get justice and that they are treated with care to avoid further victimisation. The officer faces a string of charges including rape, grooming, extortion, fraud, forgery and sexual assault. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Captain Shaadrack Lerole Motsoeneng, who has since resigned after being charged, was stationed at the Mafube Police Station in the Free State. He was initially arrested in September on rape charges and later released on bail.

A month later, on October 28, he was rearrested for allegedly raping two women and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, who was a victim of rape.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said Motsoeneng was also facing charges including two counts of extortion, two counts of corruption, grooming and sexual assault, fraud, forgery and uttering.

He appeared in the Frankfort Magistrate Court earlier this week where he applied for bail, but the matter has been remanded November 16.

Ipid said the police officer, in the first rape case, had been investigating a rape case whereby a boyfriend had allegedly raped his girlfriend.

The police officer, it is alleged, demanded sex from the victim in order to release the suspect, who is also the boyfriend. He later demanded sex from the suspect’s sister as well.

“The victim (girlfriend) eventually agreed. However, the police officer opposed the suspect's bail application and it was denied,” said Cola.

“Subsequent to that, Captain Motsoeneng met the victim in town, allegedly gave a lift, on the way along remote farm areas, it is alleged that he demanded sex again, the victim refused.

“He then stopped the vehicle on the side of the farm road, undressed her, masturbated and ejaculated on her vagina and thighs, wiped her and drove off,” said Cola.

I[id said the police officer then allegedly demanded sex from the suspect’s sister in order to release him from police custody but she refused, citing that the police officer had demanded sex from the victim, yet he opposed the bail application.

The family sought legal advice and eventually managed to secure the boyfriend's release on bail.

In another matter pertaining to an 11-year-old rape victim, Ipid alleged that Motsoeneng had subjected the victim to secondary victimisation and trauma by fondling the 11-year-old victim's breasts, buttocks and vagina.

“It is alleged that he took the victim together with her friend to obtain their statements.

“Upon arrival at his office he left the friend with the cleaner, went to his office with the victim.

“As alleged, he fondled her breasts, buttocks, vagina and rubbed her vagina while asking her whether she is aroused or not and whether she misses her rapist or not,” said Cola.

And in 2001, Motsoeneng is accused of another rape charge. He had allegedly been investigating a robbery when he fetched the victim at home to purportedly take her statement.

Along the way, on a farm road, he parked the vehicle and demanded the victim take off her clothes, before raping her.

In the fourth case, a victim had been raped by two suspects and Motsoeneng was assigned to investigate the case.

“He allegedly took the victim to his office to obtain her statement. Upon arrival he allegedly flashed his penis at the victim, stating that he wants to have sex with her, the victim refused.

He then drove her to a quiet rural road and allegedly sexually assaulted her by forcing her to suck his penis before ejaculating in her mouth.

The IPID said he later forged a signature when he wrote a case withdrawal statement for the same matter.

“She denied withdrawing the charges of rape and laid a charge of fraud, forgery and uttering against Captain Motsoeneng.

“He was served with a letter of intention to suspend him and he also submitted his resignation letter after the arrest,” said Cola. | IOL