Ipid to probe Free State shooting by police officer

Bloemfontein - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on 20 September 2020 in Qwaqwa, Free State.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by Ipid, the person that was allegedly shot by the police officer attacked the police officers with a knife. Law enforcement officers were attending to a complaint of a male that that took car keys and locked the car not belonging to him.

“The victim was injured and hospitalised at Manapo Hospital, he was later transferred to Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein on Wednesday for further treatment. The investigation into this matter continues,” said Ipid Spokesperson, Ndileka Cola.

IPID has also secured life imprisonment sentence of a murder case as well as sentencing on 3 other additional charges to the case it was investigating also in the Free state province.

“On the 4th August 2017 at about 22:34, Constable Thato Mjikelo of Selosesha Flying Squad in Bloemfontein had a fight with his colleagues, who were in company of his ex-girlfriend at a local tavern/restaurant, he went away and came back with a firearm (not state/official firearm as his was withdrawn) and started shooting randomly,” said Ipid in a statement.