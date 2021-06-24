Kidnapped schoolgirl’s body found wrapped in a duvet, dumped in Welkom field

DURBAN - POLICE in the Free State are investigating a case of murder after the body of an 8-year-old kidnapped learner was found this afternoon. Bokamoso Shabe was taken by an unknown woman while standing outside her primary school in Jerusalem Park on Monday afternoon.

Her grandmother was then contacted twice by two different people, who demanded R50 000 ransom money for the child's safe return. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said since Bokamoso was reported missing, the Lejweleputswa district team, consisting of various units, worked tirelessly, searching for her. "Police questioned a man in connection with the incident and he led them to an area in Riebeeckstad, Welkom, where the body was found wrapped up with a duvet cover in an open field.

’’She was still wearing her school uniform. A case of murder was opened for further investigation," he said. The 46-year-old male was arrested and is expected to be charged with murder and will appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court soon. Additional arrests are expected. "Our condolences goes to the family of Bokamoso during these tiring times,’’ said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane.