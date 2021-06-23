Kidnappers demand R50 000 ransom for learner abducted outside Free State school

DURBAN - FREE State police have launched a search for an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from outside her school in Jerusalem Park this week. Almost two days later, SAPS confirm the child is still missing. Bokamoso Shabe was reportedly taken by an unknown woman who then demanded her family pay R50 000 for the child's safe return.

Free State SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said the girl was last seen at around 1.30pm. “Preliminary investigations revealed that Bokamoso Shabe was abducted from school by an unknown woman. The grandmother of the child was contacted at 3pm by an unknown man who called himself Aubrey. (He demanded) an amount of R50 000 and further threatened that they would kill the child if they do not receive the money," Makhele said. Yesterday morning, the grandmother received a second call, this time from a woman by the name of Nthabeleng. She too demanded R50 000 for the child's safe return.