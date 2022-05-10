KZN man arrested for selling dagga laced ‘space cakes’ to learners in the Free State

Rustenburg - A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling biscuits laced with dagga to schoolchildren in Deneysville in the Free State. His arrested followed a concerned community member’s complaint to the police about children who were admitted at a local clinic after eating biscuits alleged to have been mixed with dagga, known as space cakes.

According to Free State police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana, Sthembiso Shezi was arrested on May 4. “It is alleged the suspect deals in dagga and sells cookies mixed with dagga to children from various schools in Deneysville. After the members had followed leads, they found a 46-year-old male originally from Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, in one of the shacks at Deneysville." He said Shezi was found in possession of 301 ziplocks containing dagga with an estimated street value of R20 000 and undisclosed amount of cash.

He appeared in the Sasolburg Magistrate's Court on May 6, and was released on warning pending the outcomes of the forensic tests. In April, at least 15 learners from two schools in Gauteng were admitted in hospital after consuming space cakes. Eleven Grade 12 learners from Randfontein High School reportedly felt sick during schooling hours and were rushed to separate medical facilities for medical attention after they consumed space cakes sold allegedly by another Grade 12 learner.

