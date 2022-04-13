Large quantity of fake booze, clothing and shoes seized in Free State police operation

Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said fake liquor was found during an operation where three bottle stores were visited and fake liquor was found and seized.

“During the same operation, clothing and shoes were also found to be fake. A large quantity of liquor was seized and destroyed.

“Residents are advised that when they buy any commodity, they must check it thoroughly to make sure that they are buying a real item. This discovery of fake items will send a clear-cut message that residents must not be taken for granted to be sold fake items. The law will always be on their side to fine suspects with heavy fines,” Captain Thakeng said.

In Mpumalanga, police said a minibus taxi driver was arrested for dealing in dagga after he was found transporting 14 bags of dagga with an estimated value of R750 000.