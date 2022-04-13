Large quantity of fake booze, clothing and shoes seized in Free State police operation

Rustenburg – A large quantity of fake liquor and clothing was seized, Free State police said on Monday.
Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said fake liquor was found during an operation where three bottle stores were visited and fake liquor was found and seized.
“During the same operation, clothing and shoes were also found to be fake. A large quantity of liquor was seized and destroyed.
“Residents are advised that when they buy any commodity, they must check it thoroughly to make sure that they are buying a real item. This discovery of fake items will send a clear-cut message that residents must not be taken for granted to be sold fake items. The law will always be on their side to fine suspects with heavy fines,” Captain Thakeng said.
In Mpumalanga, police said a minibus taxi driver was arrested for dealing in dagga after he was found transporting 14 bags of dagga with an estimated value of R750 000.
Mpumalanga man caught with 500KG of marijuana inside taxi
Atlantis family seek assistance as diabetic relative missing for eight days
Hawk’s hitman gets 20 years: Gunman who killed oupa instead of his detective son in 2019 sentenced
More than 5 000 rifle bullets recovered as Joburg Metro Police officials are arrested for dealing in ammunition
Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the driver, aged 42, was arrested on Saturday along the N4 near Malelane.
“According to the report, SAPS members from Malelane were conducting a sting operation on the N4 road, about 5km away from Malelane CBD.
“A white Toyota Quantum then emerged with one occupant (driver) and it was spotted then stopped by the members. During the search, police discovered the said bags of dagga weighing about 500kg, with an estimated street value of about R750 000. The man was then apprehended and charged with dealing in dagga.”
IOL