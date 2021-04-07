Lesotho man nabbed for raping, slashing throat of woman who rejected him

Johannesburg: A 29-year-old Lesotho national is behind bars after allegedly trying to kill a woman who spurned him. He then allegedly left her for dead. The woman managed to drag herself from the bushes and, as she could not talk, she used a pen and paper to describe her alleged attacker who was then arrested the same day. Mpho Majoba was charged with attempted murder, rape and robbery with a weapon other than a firearm. He appeared in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Colonel Thandi Mbambo, of the Free State police, said the allegations were that the suspect accosted the victim while she was on her way home on Tuesday at around 11am. “The suspect allegedly made love advances and when the victim did not accept, he became angry then dragged the victim to a nearby bush where he allegedly raped her, then slashed her throat and left her for dead.”

Mbambo said police received a report at around 6pm that day, that a woman had been stabbed in Kleinste farm in Rosendal.

She said the 31-year-old victim had arrived home bleeding from the throat and unable to talk. Her throat had been cut with an unknown sharp object.

“The farmer and the family of the victim took the victim to the police station where emergency medical services were contacted.

“Though the victim was unable to talk due to injuries in the neck, she was able to write details of the incident and give a clear description of the alleged perpetrator before being referred to hospital for treatment.

“The suspect was traced and arrested at De Hoop farm in the Rosendal area,“ she said.

Mbamo said the woman was in critical condition in hospital.

Her alleged attacker was expected back in court on April 12.

IOL