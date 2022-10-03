Lioness put down after escaping from conservatory

Durban - The lioness that escaped a nature rehabilitation and conservation facility in the Free State last month was found and put down at the weekend, police in the province confirmed. The lioness, which escaped the Tara Wildlife Lodge early on September 23, was put down by the team from conservation.

She was one and a half years old. Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said their investigations also led them to a farm where a local farmer had lost 15 pigs. The pigs were allegedly killed by the lioness, although Kareli said investigations into the matter were ongoing.

“On Friday, 23 September 2022 at about 4am, Ventersburg SAPS were informed about a lioness that escaped from a wildlife enclosure about 5km from Ventersburg towards Virginia. “The search was initiated and a team from nature conservation set out looking for it. On Saturday, 1 October 2022, late at night the lioness was spotted next to the enclosure from where it escaped and attempts were made for a successful capture; however, it had to be put down. Further investigations revealed that a local farmer lost a total of 15 pigs killed at his farm,” Kareli said. He told IOL the police did not physically take part in the tracking of the lioness but assisted the conservatory in whatever way they needed.

He said he wasn’t sure what was used to put the animal down but confirmed that it had been killed. IOL tried to get in touch with Tara lodge on Monday to find out how the lioness escaped but could not get through. Earlier reports stated that the animal escaped due to a faulty electric fence that was non-functional due to load shedding.

