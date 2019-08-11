Photo: Netcare 911

Bloemfontein - One person died and 14 others were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi and a bus collided in Bloemfontein in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 1.20am to reports of a collision on Curie Avenue in Fichardt Park, Bloemfontein, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a minibus taxi and a bus were involved in a collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that one person had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

Another 14 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious and were treated on the scene and, once stabilised, were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)