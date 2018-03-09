Bloemfontein - A man was injured when his car plunged off a bridge and fell into a dry drainage canal along Wesburger Street in Bloemfontein on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 10.15am and found the man, believed to be in his 50s, outside his car, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

"The patient was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care." The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, she said.

Photo: ER24

A man was injured when his car plunged off a bridge and fell into a dry drainage canal along Wesburger Street in Bloemfontein on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

African News Agency/ANA