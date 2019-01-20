File photo: ER24

BLOEMFONTEIN - Four people were killed and two others were injured when a truck and a car collided on the N1 south about 80km from Bloemfontein on Sunday morning, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 8am they found two people who were ejected from the car and two people who were still inside the vehicle, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Unfortunately, all four of them sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. Paramedics also found two occupants of the truck that were injured. One patient who had sustained minor injuries refused transportation to hospital.

"ER24 transported a moderately injured patient to hospital for further medical care."

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency (ANA)