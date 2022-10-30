‘Losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare’: Free State Premier mourns 4 children who died after being trapped in a car

The children, Lesedi Mnguni, 3, Jwalane Goodness, 3, Lerato Donald Tshabalala, 2 and Mojalefa Mokoena, 4, who were under the supervision of their elderly grandmother, 72, were playing inside an old car when they locked themselves in.

Joburg - Free State Premier Sefora Ntombela visited the bereaved family of four children who tragically passed away after being trapped in a car on Wednesday, October 26. The premier also attended the funeral in Petsana village on Sunday.

The grandmother raised the alarm, calling police, family and neighbours when she could not find the children. A relative found them unconscious inside the car and forced the locked door open. However, paramedics declared the children dead upon their arrival at the scene.

“The tragedy which befell those families is difficult to fathom and undoubtedly unbearable to them. To lose a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and I can only imagine what they are going through.

“I call upon all the people of our province to keep the families in our prayers as they come to terms with this devastation. We wish them strength during this difficult time and may God’s love and mercy shine upon them,” said Ntombela.