Malema, EFF MP reported to ethics committee over ’attempts to incite violence in Senekal’

Cape Town – EFF leader Julius Malema has sparked a fierce debate after the call for his “ground forces” to attend a Senekal murder trial in the Free State on October 16 to “defend” state property and democracy. The DA said on Thursday it will refer Malema and EFF MP Nazier Paulsen to Parliament’s ethics committee over recent social media posts which appear to incite violence. On Wednesday, Malema tweeted “Magwala a chechele morago! (Cowards move to the back) Fighters attack!”, in response to the violence at the Senekal Magistrate's Court where the two accused in the murder of Brendin Horner appeared. Paulsen later posted a picture with a machine gun and a caption which read “Get ready!". Since the government of @CyrilRamaphosa is extremely scared to respond decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago! Fighters attack! pic.twitter.com/HIddc4gOV3 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 7, 2020 A 52-year-old farmer who allegedly incited a group of farmers to storm the Senekal Magistrate's Court after the appearance of the accused, Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, is expected to face charges of malicious damage to property and public violence on October 16. Condemning the tweets, Natasha Mazzone MP, chief whip of the DA, said in a statement they are a ’’blatant attempt by the EFF leadership to recklessly incite even further violence at this time’’.

’’This type of behaviour is deplorable, especially coming from members of Parliament who have a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and the principles which underpin our Constitution.’

’’We call on peace-loving South Africans not take cues from people who thrive on hate and division. South Africa finds itself in an increasingly fragile and volatile state and to overcome this we need strong and united leaders.

’’Any person who incites violence and encourages the destruction of property should be apprehended and condemned. We cannot allow anyone who stirs up violence among our people to go unchallenged.

’’The DA urges the Ethics Committee to investigate both Malema and Paulsen’s tweets and conduct. For a party that has thousands of followers on social media, such conduct is highly irresponsible.’’

Police Minister Bheki Cele said yesterday he was hoping for more arrests following the storming of the court building after thousands of farmers had descended on the Senekal Magistrate’s Court.

IOL