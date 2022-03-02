Man arrested for alleged rape, murder of girl, 14

Rustenburg - A 24-year-old man wanted for the alleged rape and murder of a 14-ear-old girl was arrested and appeared in the Kestell Magistrate's Court, Free State police said on Wednesday. "The accused was traced at HaNchabeng village in QwaQwa, where he was finally arrested following a lengthy search by the police. The team, consisting of the Phuthaditjhaba Family, Child, Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and Crime Intelligence Unit, successfully followed information which led to the arrest of the accused.

“The body of the minor was then recovered in a nearby field and taken to the government mortuary for a post-mortem, which resulted in rape and murder case being investigated," spokesperson Captain Mophiring said. He said the man appeared in court on Tuesday, and the case against him was postponed to March 30 for a high court date. "The girl went missing on Saturday 18 September 2021. She was last seen with her friend of the same age. Her friend alleged that they met a certain known man in the area who gave them five rand and asked her to walk with him.

“She did not return home, and the man could not be traced as police and community looked all over for him, even in the vicinity of the graveyard and neighbouring farms where they thought they would find the suspect." In a separate incident, police in Bloemfontein said seven people were arrested on Wednesday for public violence following a violent protest in Dinaweng and Phomolong informal settlements. "Seven protesters: five males, including the ring leader and two females, were arrested for violation of Road Traffic Act 93 of 1993, Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015 and Public violence on R702 Road near Dinaweng and Phomolong Informal Settlements at about 8:00," said Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane.

Covane said disgruntled residents of Dinaweng and Phomolong barricaded the R702 road with burning tyres and rocks around 3am. "The group is said to be dissatisfied with the current councillor of ward 51 and are demanding the rerun of the election process. The protesters also demand to be addressed by the coordinator of the ruling party and the premier of the Free State province. "The road is still barricaded and arrangements are being made for it to be cleared. The seven protesters will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Friday 4 March 2022," he said.