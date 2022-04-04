Man arrested for sexual assault of 11-year-old girl in Free State

Rustenburg - A 43-year-old man was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl who was rescued by friends she was playing with at her house, Free State police said on Monday. Spokesperson Mmako Mophiring said: “It is alleged that on Friday, 1 April 2022, at about 16:00, the girl was at home with her friends playing, when a suspect known to her came to buy cigarettes and she helped him. Thereafter, the suspect sat on the couch and started fondling the minor who screamed for help. He asked her not to report and promised to pay her cash, but her friends pulled her outside the house.”

He said the incident was reported to the police and the man was arrested. In a separate incident in the Free State, a woman was arrested in connection with the murder of her husband in Namahadi, Frankfort. Spokesperson Malebo Khosana said a couple were reportedly fighting on Sunday, shortly after midnight.

"The members on duty received a complaint that there was a fight between a wife and husband at a certain house in Phahameng Section. “A member who attended the scene points out that on arrival he found a woman sitting on the chair holding her husband who was on the ground outside the house. He noticed that the husband was bleeding from the mouth and had sustained an open wound on the chest. The husband, aged 46, was certified dead on the scene by paramedics,” he said. The woman told the police she was having a fight with her husband outside the house.

“According to her, a group of people entered the yard to rescue her from her husband. After the people separated them, she saw her husband falling down. She further alleged that this unknown group of people ran away. She could not give a clear account of how the victim sustained the fatal injury,” Khosana said. The wife was arrested for murder on the same day. She was expected to appear in the Frankfort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. IOL