Man arrested for trespassing, burglary at SABC in Bloemfontein

Rustenburg – A 27-year-old man was arrested at the SABC offices in Bloemfontein on Sunday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks said. Spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said it was alleged a security officer at the Bloemfontein SABC building noticed that there was an intruder inside the building at 4.30am and requested backup from other securities.

“It is further alleged that the suspect attacked the security officials and one official managed to pull out his official firearm and shot the suspect. “Parkweg SAPS and emergency services were called to the scene and the suspect was taken to the local hospital for treatment where he is currently under police guard,” she said. She said the Hawks were investigating a case of business burglary, trespassing, malicious damage to property and intimidation while the Parkweg police were investigating a separate case of murder.

The man was expected to appear in absentia in court tomorrow, and physically appear after he was discharged from hospital. His arrest comes days after Sibongile Dube, 35, was arrested for allegedly smashing windows at the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court. He was expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court on January 17 for bail application on a charge of malicious damage to property.

In another case Paul Makaula, 36, was arrested for allegedly breaking windows at the Constitutional Court in Joburg. He allegedly used a hammer to smash the windows, he is facing a charge of malicious damage to property, the case against him was postponed to March 25 for investigation. In another case of fire at government buildings, Zandile Christmas Mafe is accused of setting the parliament building in Cape Town on fire.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Act, following a fire at parliament which caused damage to the National Assembly and Old Assembly building. In another attack on government buildings, a fire broke at the department of justice and constitutional development building in Cape Town. The wooden door leading to the stairwell running alongside the building was set alight.