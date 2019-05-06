Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - A 34-year-old man was found guilty for the murder of Detective Qeya Tshabalala by the High Court in Bloemfontein. Free State police spokesperson, Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the accused Sprinkaan Maema was found guilty on May 3 for killing Tshabalala, 52, in May last year. Maema will be sentenced on May 13 for murder and robbery.

Maema was arrested in the early hours of May 25 last year following the murder of a Bloemfontein Hawks officer a day before at about 8:45 pm in Tau Street, Rocklands, Bloemfontein.

“The deceased was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and his state vehicle, pistol and cellphone missing. The vehicle was found abandoned near Jimmy Roos School in Dewetsdorp, and the accused was arrested a few kilometres from where the vehicle was found,” said Mbambo.

