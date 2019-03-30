March 30 - A 23-year-old man is lucky to have sustained only moderate injuries when his bakkie was hit by a train at a Ferreira Road level-crossing in Bloemfontein on Friday evening. Photo: ER24

Bloemfontein - A 23-year-old man is lucky to have sustained only moderate injuries when his bakkie was hit by a train at a Ferreira Road level-crossing in Bloemfontein on Friday evening, paramedics said.

"ER24 paramedics arrived at 5.30pm to find the white, double cab bakkie had been pushed some 10 metres down and off the tracks by the train, which had stopped further down the line," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.