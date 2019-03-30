Bloemfontein - A 23-year-old man is lucky to have sustained only moderate injuries when his bakkie was hit by a train at a Ferreira Road level-crossing in Bloemfontein on Friday evening, paramedics said.
"ER24 paramedics arrived at 5.30pm to find the white, double cab bakkie had been pushed some 10 metres down and off the tracks by the train, which had stopped further down the line," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.
The train had collided with the driver’s side of the vehicle and he needed to be extracted by the fire department before being fully assessed. He was treated on the scene by an advanced life support medic and transported to a private hospital in the area, Campbell said.
African News Agency/ANA