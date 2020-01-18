Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Bloemfontein - A man, believed to be 46 years old, was killed and a woman was injured in a car crash on Memoriam Road in Uitsig in Bloemfontein on Saturday morning, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 6.30am they found both drivers still in their vehicles, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Upon further assessment, the man was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The woman had sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital by ER24 for further medical care."

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, she said.

