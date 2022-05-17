Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and robbery

Cape Town - A 44-year-old man convicted on charges of murder and robbery has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus 15 years in the Bloemfontein High Court. Lesotho national, Isaih Togowe aka Smith, was convicted of the murder of Lejani Alfred Helepi, 58, who was gunned down in his home in Phahameng township in Mangaung on March 24, 2016.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the provincial spokesperson of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Christopher Singo, Smith and his co-accused entered Helepi’s home and demanded money from him. “They took the undisclosed amount of money, one firearm, ammunition and car keys and fled with the bakkie of the deceased. The car was found abandoned in Rocklands. “The case was handed over to the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Team based in Bloemfontein for further investigation,” Singo said.

Togowe was arrested in July 2018, and his co-accused, Gxamza Baninzi, 40, who is currently serving 35 years’ direct imprisonment, was arrested in January 2017. The court ordered Togowe to serve direct life imprisonment for the murder and sentenced him to a further 15 years direct imprisonment for the robbery. Provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, commended the investigation team for their thorough work during this investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The sentences meted out by the court will send out a strong message and serve as a deterrent to other criminals,” Bokaba said. [email protected] IOL