Man stabbed after fight between workers at Free State industrial park

Rustenburg - A man died in hospital after he was stabbed following a brawl between a group of workers at Phuthaditjhaba Industrial Park, Free State police said on Friday. "The man, from Lusaka section of Makwane Village, was apparently stabbed with a knife at Phuthaditjhaba Industrial 2 during a group fight. He was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to injuries sustained, and police seek suspects," said spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

"It is alleged that on Thursday, 13 January 2022 at about 5.30pm the Phuthaditjhaba police received a complaint at Phuthaditjhaba Industrial 2 of group of males stabbing each other. They rushed to the crime scene, but unfortunately found that the groups (had) already fled and one victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle." He said the police went to the hospital and found the man, who identified himself as Tsoeu Mofokeng from Lusaka section of Makwane village in QwaQwa, with multiple stab wounds all over his body. He could not provide the police with further information about the fight owing to his condition. “A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened. Later on the day, at approximately 10.20pm, police were summoned to the hospital and informed that the stabbed victim had died. A case of murder is being investigated.

"Any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case can contact Phuthaditjhaba police," he said. In a separate incidents, police in Bainsvlei said a man was found dead on the side of the Boshof R64 road. Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said police were on a patrol when they spotted the body of a male person lying on the side of the road around 9.30pm.