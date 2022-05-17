Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death, beats son with hammer thinking he was new lover

Rustenburg - A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend to death and hit her 14-year-old son to death with a hammer after mistaking him for her new boyfriend in Viljoenskroon, Free State. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

"It is alleged that the 30-year-old suspect went to the ex-girlfriend's house in the early hours. Upon arrival, he stabbed her to death and hit her son with hammer on the head. "The suspect alleged he thought the son was the current boyfriend of the ex-girlfriend. The suspect fled the scene afterwards. “Paramedics were called to the scene and declared both the 34-year-old mother and her 14-year-old son dead on the scene," said Free State police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana.

The 30-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Viljoenskroon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing a charge of murder. In North West, a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood is expected to apply for bail in the Koster Magistrate's Court on May 30. Thabang Moswane was arrested a week ago, after he allegedly stabbed his mother, Kedisaletse Moswane, 53, at their home in Mathopestad near Boons.

He allegedly drank blood from a stab wound in his mother's neck. According to media report, Moswane allegedly killed his mother over R10. He reportedly asked for R10 from his mother, when she replied that she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her several times. IOL