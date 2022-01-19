Man who murdered his wife at a graveyard sentenced to 12 years imprisonment

CAPE TOWN - A Free State man has been sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court for murdering his wife at a graveyard in Mamafubedu near Petrus Steyn. Thabiso Motloung, 40, was convicted for the murder of his wife on December 1, 2021.

According to the evidence before court, on the day of the incident at 4.15pm, police from Petrus Steyn were summoned to the graveyard by members of the community who saw the body of a woman lying among the graves. Upon the arrival of police officers, they found the body with bruises and stab wounds. The victim, Puseletso Motaung, 28, from Mamafubedu, was declared dead at the scene.

A murder docket was opened for investigation, and a week later, the victim’s husband was arrested. Provincial Police Commissioners Lieutenant General BB Motswenyane said no gender-based violence crimes would go unpunished. “We cannot live in a society where women are seen as subjects of abuse. I want to thank the investigating officer for ensuring that the accused finally gets his term in jail. As police, we will continue the fight against gender-based violence internally and externally, also through our soft approach to crime awareness campaigns led by the SAPS Women Network and Men for Change structures in the province,” Motswenyane said.

In an unrelated incident, a 52-year-old man is expected to appear in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for possession of abalone in the Eastern Cape. According to the provincial police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker, the estimated street value of the seized abalone is R346 000. “It is alleged that during the early hours of Tuesday morning, members acted on information received about a white Toyota Hilux construction bakkie transporting abalone on route to Cradock.