Mangaung shutdown: security guard arrested for allegedly shooting teen dead

Johannesburg – Free State police have arrested a 57-year-old security guard for allegedly shooting a teenager dead at a warehouse in Bloemfontein.

According to the police, a group of protesters had allegedly attacked a warehouse in Bloemfontein when the security guard shot back at the crowd.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela condemned the #MangaungShutdown protests which have seen scores of people blockade roads around the city in protest.

Speaking to eNCA on Monday, she said: “We are prepared to meet with the community, but we cannot be doing shutdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, let us save our people,” she said.

She also said the protests had disrupted the mass vaccination drive for the coronavirus in Bloemfontein.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the teenage boy died at the scene when he was shot.

“A 57-year-old security guard has been arrested following the shooting of a teenage boy during violent shutdown protests in Mangaung this morning.

“It is alleged that a group of protesters went to attack a warehouse in Dr Belcher Road, Bloemfontein. The security guard, who was alone at the time, fired a shot in a quest to scare the mob but unfortunately hit a 15-year-old boy.

“The boy died at the scene. The security guard was arrested and will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder,” said Makhele.

Speaking of the Mangaung protests, Makhele said the situation remained tense and police officers were closely monitoring the situation.

#MangaungShutdown is full swing. The City of Bloemfontein brought to a standstill. pic.twitter.com/gnZIJyQvpC — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) May 17, 2021

The good people of Mangaung have taken a stand against the Government that doesn't care about any Social ills that are faced by the citizens, All they do is fight their internal battles. We stand with our compatriot in Mangaung #MangaungshutDown pic.twitter.com/gCpul2PaqB — Lerato Pillay (@Lerato_Pillay) May 17, 2021

Makhele said the protesters had spent most of Sunday night participating in protest action ahead of Monday’s shutdown. This led to some people being blocked from going to work.

Makhele said a number of areas in Mangaung were blocked with burning tyres, stones and debris. These areas included:

1. George Lubbe Road, near Power Station - (Mangaung Area).

2. Moshoeshoe Road, from Action Garage till Kenworth Spar - (Mangaung Area).

3. Taelo Moloisiwa Road at the cross of Mafora and Dinaweng - (Kagisanong Area).

4. Makoane Street - (Kagisanong Area).

5. Moshoeshoe Road near Shoprite Center - (Kagisanong Area).

6. Tau Street, Phase Two, near K.K Tarven - (Kagisanong Area).

7. Dr Belchor Road, near Engen Garage - (Heidedal Area).

8. Old Thaba Nchu Road, first entrance of Grassland - (Bloemspruit Area).

9. Maphisa Road - (Mangaung area).

10. Cross near Atang School - (Kopanong area).

11. N6 road and Southpark Cemetery - (Kagisanong area).

12. Lengau Testing Centre

13. Cross of Mothibi Street and Singonzo street.

14. Dewetsdorp road from Highway Supply complex - (Bloemspruit area).

15. Meadows Road near Klawer - (Bloemspruit area).

“Protestors were warned near Fauna, enroute to Lourierpark and they were using a white bakkie.

“So far seven suspects have been arrested and will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate court soon for public violence.

“Motorists and commuters are urged to exercise caution and be vigilant as they drive to work this morning. A number of police officers are on the ground so as to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of people within Mangaung,” said Makhele.

IOL