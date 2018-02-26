Bloemfontein - Free State police are searching for a suspect who allegedly raped and robbed a 78-year-old woman on Thursday last week.

The victim was sleeping when the man broke into her home in the early hours of the morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said she woke up, heard a noise and went to investigate. "Without lighting the lights in the house she went from her bedroom to the kitchen. When reaching the kitchen she realised that the door had been tampered with."

She was ordered to lie face down on the floor, then instructed to go to her bedroom where her hands were tied with a computer cable.

Thakeng said a DVD player, three plasma televisions and four speakers were stolen from the house.

Anyone with information can contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Ezekile Sehong of Allanridge Detective Services at telephone number 057 452 3818 during office hours or cellphone number 082 466 8196.

African News Agency/ANA