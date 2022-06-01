Manhunt for suspects who robbed Eskom offices of copper cables

DURBAN – Free State police say they have launched a manhunt to to trace a group of armed suspects in connection with copper cable theft at Eskom offices. The incident, according to police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, took place at the offices in Blenheim Avenue, on May 27 just after10pm.

“The security officer alleged that he was busy with routine foot patrols around the premises when he saw a male hiding in the corner of the building. “He further alleged that the armed man pointed his firearm at him and stole his hand radio,” said Thakeng. He said suddenly a group of about 15 males appeared from the corner of the premises and asked him the whereabouts of the other security officer.

“He then took them to the guard room where his colleague was.” Thakeng said both guards were allegedly tied with wires and forced into a store room. “The padlock was broken and copper wires and pieces of copper cables worth almost R27 681 were taken. The suspects left the scene.”

Thakeng said both security officers managed to untie themselves and sought help and Welkom SAPS attended the scene. A case of business robbery has been opened. Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Tsie Matlokotsi on 078 758 5658 or the police emergency number 08600 10111, or alternatively use MySAPS App.

