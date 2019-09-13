File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Fouriesburg - A manhunt has been launched in Fouriesburg in the Free State for a suspect that attacked and raped a 55-year-old public prosecutor, provincial police said on Friday. Constable Puleng Lebakeng said: "It is alleged that the victim who is a prosecutor in Fouriesburg magistrate's court was busy bathing at her residential place in Hesbon Farm, Fouriesburg when she was attacked by an unknown man who was wearing a blue overall.

Lebakeng said the suspect apparently entered the bathroom of the victim and grabbed her by the neck.

The victim tried to defend herself but was overpowered by the suspect who eventually raped her. After raping the victim, the suspect fled without taking anything from the victim’s house.

"It is alleged that entry was gained through the door by using a duplicate key. Police are still looking for the suspect and anyone with information that may assist to arrest the suspect is urged to contact Detective Captain Aaron Mbele on 082 336 7760 or Detective Warrant Officer Rene Nel on 0828547546," said Lebakeng.

African News Agency (ANA)



