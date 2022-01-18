Men armed with pangas take school keys from guards in Bloemfontein

SIX panga-brandishing men made off with school's set of keys after attacking security guards at a school in Bloemfontein, Free State police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said gunmen attacked security guards at Lourier Park Primary School in Bloemfontein on Monday night.

“Two security guards were on duty when one of the guards went on a patrol through the premises. It is alleged that the one security official in the guard room heard an alarm going off and went to investigate. He was attacked by six unknown suspects carrying pangas, wearing hats and masks covering their faces. “The victim was handcuffed and assaulted. A set of school keys were forcibly taken from him. Three of the suspects went to the administration block and broke a security door to gain access. The other guard, who went on patrol, came back and fired warning shots towards the suspects and they all fled the scene,” he said. Police were to the scene and it was discovered that only the keys were taken during the robbery. The security guard was admitted to hospital and is in a stable condition.

“Parkweg police are investigating a case of business robbery. Any member of the public who might have information regarding the case can call Constable Marou Koloswa at 082 466 7255. Alternatively the information can be submitted on MySAPS App or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111," he said. In North West, the Department of Education said a case was opened with the police after some parents from Kroondal near Rustenburg went to Naauwpoort and forcefully removed their children from the school which had housed them. Parents reportedly arrived on Sunday night at the school in four minibus taxis, a truck and two cars.

The group allegedly overpowered the security guards at the gate, broke the gate lock, pushed the gate to the ground and took 56 children but 18 refused to go with them. The 18 indicated that they wanted to study without any disturbance. Learners from Tirelong Secondary School in Kroondal were placed at Naauwpoort, Boons and Moedwil Combined Schools with boarding facilities, after their school was vandalised during the school holidays. Window frames, doors frames, electricity cables, water taps, kitchen utensils and school roof were removed, making it impossible to welcome learners and have a productive first day of the academic year on January 12.