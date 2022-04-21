Merc stolen in KZN 20 years ago, recovered in Free State

Rustenburg - A 31-year-old man was arrested after he was found driving a car reported as stolen 20 years ago, Free State police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the car was reported stolen in Pinetown in 2002.

Story continues below Advertisment

"The police members were patrolling N3 near Balmoral, when they noticed a suspicious grey Mercedes Benz sedan and stopped it. They circulated the vehicle and found that it was reported stolen in Pinetown since 2002. The suspect was arrested and vehicle seized." He was expected to appear in the Harrismith Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing a charge for being in possession of suspected stolen property. In a separate incident, police said a 56-year-old man was hijacked allegedly by five men on Tuesday.

"The 56-year-old victim alleges that as he was driving, he was signalled by a vehicle indicating that something was falling off behind his vehicle. "That vehicle then drove off and the victim stopped to check his vehicle. A brown Citroen vehicle stopped and two males got off and pointed the man with a firearm. The two suspects then took the victim towards the bushes where he had stopped and blind folded him," said spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani. "It is believed that another vehicle came and the victim was taken inside with three more suspects and drove off where they left him at an unknown area in Ennerdale. The victim’s white Toyota Hilux was later recovered in Sebokeng on the same day," Rani said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Free State provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane requests motorist not to fall prey to these perpetrators with such modus operandi. "Do not stop where it is not necessary but rather find a place of safety or where the public can assist should one find themselves in such situations," she said. IOL