Johannesburg - Harmony Gold said on Thursday that one of its employees was killed in a mining equipment-related incident at its Tshepong mine near Welkom in the Free State.

Harmony said the mineworker was fatally injured on Wednesday afternoon. Mining at Tshepong is conducted at a depth of 2,349 metres.

"An investigation into the accident is underway. Management extend their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased," Harmony said in a statement.

This is the first reported fatal mining incident for the year 2018. A Harmony employee was fatally injured in a fall of ground related incident at the Tshepong mine in December.

In August 2017, five miners were killed after being trapped underground for days at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville following a fall of ground at the gold mine.

African News Agency/ANA



