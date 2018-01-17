Johannesburg - Harmony Gold said on Thursday that one of its employees was killed in a mining equipment-related incident at its Tshepong mine near Welkom in the Free State.
Harmony said the mineworker was fatally injured on Wednesday afternoon. Mining at Tshepong is conducted at a depth of 2,349 metres.
"An investigation into the accident is underway. Management extend their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased," Harmony said in a statement.
This is the first reported fatal mining incident for the year 2018. A Harmony employee was fatally injured in a fall of ground related incident at the Tshepong mine in December.
ALSO READ: Zama zama turf war fears after 7 bodies found in veld
In August 2017, five miners were killed after being trapped underground for days at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville following a fall of ground at the gold mine.
African News Agency/ANA