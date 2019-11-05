The family of missing mentally disabled 29-year-old man, Rabantsi Mokgosi Ramagaga, are concerned because he has not taken his chronic medication for more that a month.

Bloemfontein - The family of a missing mentally disabled 29-year-old man from Ratlou Selosesha, has appealed for help to trace the man who disappeared about a month ago.

Rabantsi Mokgosi Ramagaga's family says that he is on chronic medication and they are concerned that he has missed his daily dosage over a long period, which may make him vulnerable. 

The police said during investigations they discovered that Ramagaga had a tendency of leaving home. 

He was last seen by neighbours on 4 October about 6am after he woke up and left home. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and black sandals. He is  medium height and dark in complexion. 

His family said Ramagaga might not be able to remember them because he has been off his medication for such a long time. 

The family appeals to community members who might know anything about his whereabouts to contact Selosesha Police Station immediately at 051 873 9154 or 082 553 8208.

“It is important to note that there is no waiting period to report a missing person. Community members are encouraged to report missing people immediately and to bring their recent pictures”, said the acting provincial commissioner, Major General Qhobosheane.

African News Agency/ANA