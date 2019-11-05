The family of missing mentally disabled 29-year-old man, Rabantsi Mokgosi Ramagaga, are concerned because he has not taken his chronic medication for more that a month.

Bloemfontein - The family of a missing mentally disabled 29-year-old man from Ratlou Selosesha, has appealed for help to trace the man who disappeared about a month ago. Rabantsi Mokgosi Ramagaga's family says that he is on chronic medication and they are concerned that he has missed his daily dosage over a long period, which may make him vulnerable.

The police said during investigations they discovered that Ramagaga had a tendency of leaving home.

He was last seen by neighbours on 4 October about 6am after he woke up and left home. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and black sandals. He is medium height and dark in complexion.

His family said Ramagaga might not be able to remember them because he has been off his medication for such a long time.