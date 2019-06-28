File picture: Michael Jamoluk/Pixabay

Welkom - Police in the Free State on Friday said detectives have opened an inquest docket after the body of a missing toddler was found in a fridge in a neighbour's yard. The boy, 20-month-old Botshele Donavan Molete, was reported missing by his mother on Wednesday.

"One of the neighbours who was assisting with the search looked in one of the outside building used for church services in her yard. In a deep fridge situated in that building she discovered the body of toddler," a statement from police said.

"At the time of the incident the fridge had not been working."

Police said a most mortem was being conducted to determine the cause of death.

African News Agency (ANA)