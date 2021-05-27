Mom’s alleged murder-suicide plot fails as poison kills kids and she survives

The children were aged nine and three months.

Johannesburg - A woman is in hospital recovering from the poison that she is alleged to have taken, as well as given to two children who died.

Free State police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbamo said information was that the woman lived alone with the two children in Tshiame C, Harrismith.

Just before 6am on Thursday, the woman walked to the house of one of her relatives who lives nearby.

“The relative said she was asleep when the mother frantically knocked on her door.

Mbambo said when the women went to the door, she saw the woman carrying the three-month-old.

She allegedly put the child on the floor, then came with the other one and told the woman she fed them poison and also drank it herself.

“After bringing the kids, she allegedly collapsed on the floor,” Mbambo said.

“Police were called and on arrival at the scene, two bodies that were identified as Rethabile Dladla, 9, and Naledi, three months, were found.

“The 31-year-old lady who was identified as the mother to the deceased kids was found lying on the floor.

“The two children were certified dead at the scene, whilst the mother was referred to hospital in a critical condition.”

Mbambo said it is not known where the father of the children is and the motive behind the killings and attempted suicide was still unknown.

Two cases of murder have been registered for further investigation, Mbambo said.

