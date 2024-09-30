Mother and two children, who had been missing, found safe

After a harrowing few days, the search for a missing mother and her two children has been called off as the trio was found. Annemé Kleynhans, 35, and her two sons, Jan Hendrik, 13, and eight-year-old Ludcé went missing after leaving their home in Pellisier, Bloemfontein, in the Free State, at around 8.30am on September 27.

The worst was feared when they did not come back and no one heard from them. South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said Bloemfontein police worked around the clock to conduct the search. “The missing mother and her two boys were found in Secunda. They are unharmed and no crime was committed,” said Earle.

In the days of the search, the family was reported to be missing at the Parkweg Police Station. “They left to go to the clinic in Fichardtpark but never returned. Their phones are off and all efforts to locate them were unsuccessful,” Earle said at the time. Constable Marcia Mphulenyane from Parkweg Detectives worked on the case, hit the ground running and managed to locate the trio safe and sound and quell worry of family.