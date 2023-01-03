N3 Toll Route near Free State closed to traffic following serious crash involving multiple vehicles

Durban - The N3 Toll Route between the Frankfort/Vrede Interchange and Wilge Plaza in the Free State has been closed to traffic. At around 1pm, all the lanes in both the north and south bound were closed to traffic following a serious multiple vehicle crash.

Details of the crash have not been made available as yet. According to the N3 Toll Concession, traffic is currently being stacked at the scene, while emergency services are attending to the numerous crash casualties. Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of the N3 Toll Concession, said motorists are warned to expect extensive traffic disruption in the area.

“Motorists are urged to reduce speed and approach the area with caution.” Many holidaymakers have been making their way home today, with over 1000 cars per hour having passed through Marianhill Toll Plaza, according to radio reports. On Monday almost 2000 vehicles per hour were travelling towards Gauteng.

“N3TC is expecting a further escalation in northbound traffic as many holiday makers make their way home. “As the route becomes busier, traffic congestion is extremely likely, increasing risks and the probability of unexpected delays.” For real- time traffic updates, to report problems or to obtain emergency assistance, follow @N3Route on Twitter, or call the 24-hour N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57.

