N3TC warns motorists to take precautions as high winds, snowfall predicted for parts of Free State

DURBAN - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of high winds along parts of the N3 Toll Route on Thursday, Friday and Sunday this week. Snowfall is currently expected on Friday and Saturday along the Dihlabeng, Maluti a Phofung and Phumelela districts. This includes a section of the N3 Toll Route from Van Reenen’s Pass to Warden.

High winds, and the increased possibility of snow, may affect road conditions and the flow of traffic, causing congestion and delays, and the possible closure of sections of the N3 Toll Route in the interest of safety. Road users are advised to stay informed of conditions for travelling on the route; to avoid night time travel when temperatures may suddenly drop and visibility is generally very poor; and to delay their trips if the inclement weather conditions become too treacherous. N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) is making every attempt to ensure general safety of all its road users along the N3 Toll Route.

“Our road incident management system (RIMS) including emergency medical services, law enforcement, the road traffic inspectorate, local authorities and route patrol services, have already been mobilised and are ready to provide support where required,” said N3TC operations manager, Thania Dhoogra. Transport and logistics operators, particularly those with livestock and perishable loads, should be aware of the expected inclement weather and possibility of traffic disruptions which may result, and are advised to plan accordingly. Furthermore, N3TC appeals to motorists and the general public to avoid the regions where snowfall may occur and, if possible, to rather delay their trips.

“So-called snow chasers place an additional burden on limited emergency resources, and often cause havoc on the roads during already dangerous conditions,” Dhoogra said. “Should you have no option but to travel, N3TC advises that road users stay aware of weather warnings and the possibility of associated road closures. Conditions may change quickly, thus it is important to be well prepared for any eventuality. Keep extra blankets, a torch, food and refreshments in your vehicle in the event of lengthy road closures. People with medical conditions, or traveling with babies, should ensure that they travel with sufficient baby supplies and medication.” “Adverse weather conditions may cause power failures and communication systems may be under pressure. Keep in mind that you may not be able to make contact with people if mobile and telecommunication networks are down.”