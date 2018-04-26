Cape Town - A gruesome discovery was made when a newborn baby was found inside a rubbish bag in Bloemfontein on Thursday afternoon.

It is believed that the baby was discovered by a man who had opened the refuse bag to search its contents.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found a newborn baby wrapped in a plastic bag inside the rubbish bag. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done by paramedics and the baby was declared dead at the scene," said ER24 in a statement.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 17:00.

The details surrounding the incident are not yet known and the police were on the scene for further investigations.

IOL



