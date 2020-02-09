Nine youths are to appear in court in Heilbron in the Free State soon following their arrest at a school in Phiritona this past week for being in possession of dangerous weapons. File picture

HEILBRON, February 9 (ANA) - Nine youths are to appear in court in Heilbron in the Free State soon following their arrest at a school in Phiritona this past week for being in possession of dangerous weapons, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State said on Sunday. The school principal contacted police at about 7.30am on Friday after he was alerted of a group of about 20 boys carrying dangerous weapons, Brigadier Motantsi Sam Makhele said in a statement.

"It was alleged that the group came to the school to fight with other boys at the school. The principal notified Heilbron [police] station commander of the situation and police swiftly rushed to the school.

"Upon seeing police vehicles, the group fled in different directions, but police officials managed to chase and arrest nine males, aged between 17 and 22, and recovered homemade knifes and pangas. The nine will appear in the Heilbron Magistrates' Court soon for possession of dangerous weapons," Makhele said.

African News Agency (ANA)