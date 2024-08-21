Nketoana municipality director under fire for 'kill the boer' comment in management WhatsApp group

Disebo Motaung, a director at Nketoana Local Municipality in the Free State, has come under fire after making a ‘kill the boer’ comment on a senior managers WhatsApp group. Motaung made the comment after one of the colleagues sent an article about ‘Your rights if kidnappers force you to give up your banking details’.

Responding to the article, Motaung said: “...We are exposed to danger. We need to have guns that’s all...The best is to kill the boer.” IOL reached out to Motaung and she refused to comment. “What is this in relation with...I don’t have a comment,” she said.

Disebo Motaung, a director at Nketoana Local Municipality in the Free State has come under fire after a ‘kill the boer’ comment she made on the senior managers WhatsApp group. Picture: Facebook/DA Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province said Motaung’s words carry weight, and the violent expression poses a serious threat to social cohesion. “We find such a statement, particularly from a senior official entrusted with serving the broader community, to be entirely unacceptable and highly irresponsible. We condemn any form of speech that promotes violence or discrimination,’’ said the DA. The party said it will be reporting Motaung to the South African Police Service for a comprehensive investigation and then refer the matter to the Human Rights Commission.

“As a director within the municipality, Motaung holds a position of significant influence and responsibility...Public officials are expected to act as custodians of peace and unity, promoting values that foster harmony within the community,’’ the party said in a statement. “When an official of her standing resorts to language that incites violence and hatred, it undermines the very foundation of our democratic society,” said the DA. The party added that Motaung’s statement was unacceptable and highly irresponsible.

"Statements like these are not only inflammatory but also have the potential to incite real-world violence. They can contribute to an environment of fear and division, further escalating tensions within the community. "The consequences of such rhetoric are far-reaching, affecting not only those targeted by the statement but also the broader public trust in the municipality's leadership," the party said.