NSPCA to open criminal charges against Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Project after cow found with maggots eating its eyeball

Durban – The National Council of SPCAs said they would be laying criminal charges of animal cruelty after cows were left in inhumane conditions at the Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy farm. Spokesperson Keshvi Nair said the NSPCA received information that the cows were being left without food, water, and veterinary treatment.

“The NSPCA wasted no time in sending out a team of inspectors to investigate the complaint, especially considering the fact that, in 2014, the NSPCA had laid charges of animal cruelty against members of the farm after inspectors found animals suffering on the farm. “Unfortunately, the case was dropped by the State, claiming that the charged party had fled to India and could no longer be traced. “Sadly, NSPCA Inspectors have once again found animals suffering on the farm.”

Nair said four of the cows were emaciated and could not move and had to be put down. “None of the cows had received the urgent veterinary attention that they required.” Nair said the NSPCA instructed the relevant staff to contact a veterinarian for the suffering animals.

“Shockingly, instead of contacting a commercial vet, the farm chose to try to contact a state veterinarian – knowing full well that state veterinarians do not work over weekends. It is questionable as to why a privately run dairy farm would depend on the services of a state veterinarian.” Nair said at a follow-up inspection, SPCA staff found more evidence of neglect. “One of the cows was found suffering to be from an apparent eye infection that was left untreated and had maggots eating away at the eyeball.”

This cow and two others were put down. One was found struggling to breathe and hadn’t been able to move for three days and the other had a broken leg that hadn’t healed properly, said Nair. “Neither of the three cows had received any recent veterinary attention despite the fact that they were suffering.” She said the NSPCA also found calves suffering from diarrhoea. They were not being given adequate medication as there was allegedly a shortage of medication on the farm.

“In addition to this, other welfare concerns included the fact that the calves did not have sufficient access to potable drinking water and feed, and they were being kept in dirty living conditions.” It is baffling how a project that was allegedly worth tens of millions of rand had failed, on multiple occasions, to provide these basic needs for its animals, Nair said. “Had the NSPCA not investigated, it is likely that the farm could have let the animals suffer slow and painful deaths.”