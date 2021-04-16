Paramedic shot five times in back of the head, car left with keys in ignition

Johannesburg - A Free State paramedic was shot and killed execution style and was found outside his state vehicle with the keys still in the ignition. The 48-year-old man was shot in broad daylight by people who are now on the run. According to Free State Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo, they received a call just after 1pm that there was a body lying in the R76 Lindley Road in Bohlokong. “On arrival at the scene, police found a white Subaro Forester EMS response vehicle parked on the side of the road facing Bethlehem direction with head lights on. “Whilst inspecting the scene, the body of a 48 years old man was found on the ground behind the vehicle with five bullet wounds on the back of the head and his sandals next to him.

“The deceased, who was not in uniform, was identified as one of Bethlehem Emergency Medical Services personnel.

“The keys of vehicle were still on the ignition,” she said.

It is also believed that the killers may have ransacked the cubbyhole looking for something its contents were found in the floor and seat on the passenger side.

Mbambo also said it was not known if the dead man gave someone a lift and was robbed or something could have led to the killing.

“The motive behind the killing is not yet known and no arrest has been made. A case of murder has been registered for further investigated.

“Anyone with information therefore should please contact Detective /Captain Screamer Tshabalala at 0824530794 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively send information via MySAPS.”

IOL