Pastor arrested for allegedly holding domestic worker hostage for two days, raping her

Johannesburg - A 54-year-old man, who is believed to be a pastor, has been arrested after allegedly holding his domestic worker hostage over two days and repeatedly raping her. The man has since been charged with rape, human trafficking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Captain Christopher Singo, of the Free State Hawks, said the man allegedly offered the 32-year-old woman a job as a domestic worker on Friday, June 18. The woman was to also look after the suspect’s four-year-old son. “The victim was reportedly informed by the suspect that he would be attending a church service in Thaba Nchu during the night and that she must look after his son on Friday, 18 June 2021.

“However, the suspect allegedly remained in the house that night and forced himself on the victim, repeatedly raping her throughout Friday and Saturday night. Her alleged plea to be released to go home was refused.” Singo said the woman managed to get hold of the man’s cellphone and called 10111 for help. Afterwards, she escaped with the cellphone and the man’s son.

“Meanwhile, the Hawks team were contacted to assist the victim, which led to the arrest of the suspect at his residence in Lakeview, Bloemspruit.” Singo said police recovered stolen vehicle at the suspect’s home. The vehicle had been reported stolen at Park Road police station in Bloemfontein. He said the suspect’s son was taken to his grandmother. The mother’s whereabouts were unknown.