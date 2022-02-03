Pensioner killed during botched robbery, two suspects arrested

Pretoria – Free State police arrested two suspects in Manyatseng near Ladybrand after the body of an elderly person was found with multiple stab wounds in Matleleng. While conducting a crime prevention operation on Thursday, police received information that an unidentified person was lying dead on the street in Matleleng.

On the arrival at the scene, police found a 60-year-old man with stab wounds to his neck and back. When police questioned members of the community, they revealed what happened and who were the people involved. The two suspects were traced to a house at Metampelong section of Manyatseng and were arrested. They were found in possession of a grass cutter and a knife.