Pensioner killed during botched robbery, two suspects arrested
Share this article:
Pretoria – Free State police arrested two suspects in Manyatseng near Ladybrand after the body of an elderly person was found with multiple stab wounds in Matleleng.
While conducting a crime prevention operation on Thursday, police received information that an unidentified person was lying dead on the street in Matleleng.
On the arrival at the scene, police found a 60-year-old man with stab wounds to his neck and back.
When police questioned members of the community, they revealed what happened and who were the people involved.
The two suspects were traced to a house at Metampelong section of Manyatseng and were arrested. They were found in possession of a grass cutter and a knife.
Police said that the motive behind the killing was robbery, but it was unclear why the suspects allegedly killed the man.
The two suspects aged 24 and 28 have been charged with murder and are expected to appear before the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
IOL